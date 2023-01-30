Aren Prupas succeeds his father as president and CEO of Muse Entertainment

Montreal-based prodco Muse Entertainment has promoted Aren Prupas to president and CEO.

He takes over the reins from his father, Michael Prupas, who now assumes the position of executive chairman of the board.

Joining Muse in 2013, Aren Prupas worked in business and legal affairs then subsequently as chief operating officer.

“It will be my singular purpose to continue Muse’s legacy, telling inspiring screen-based stories with commercial appeal that reflect the societal fabric of today,” he said.

Founded in 1998, Muse Entertainment has produced content such as kids’ show Best Foot Forward for Apple TV+ and Ghosts for CBS.

Michael Prupas will continue to work as an ambassador for the company, while supporting the team.

“Aren has proven himself to be a strong leader,” he said. “We are supremely confident that with his experience and business know-how, he is well positioned to boldly navigate the challenging new world of audio-visual entertainment.”