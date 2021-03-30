Apple TV+ explores Year Earth Changed

US streamer Apple TV+ is launching a documentary special narrated by David Attenborough ahead of Earth Day next month.

Produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit and debuting globally on April 16, The Year Earth Changed showcases exclusive footage from around the world over the past year, focusing on the global lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic and their positive effect on nature.

In the one-hour special, viewers will witness how changes in human behaviour – such as reducing cruise ship traffic, closing beaches a few days a year and identifying more harmonious ways for humans and wildlife to co-exist – can have a profound impact on nature, while highlighting the ways nature bouncing back can give us hope for the future.

The Year Earth Changed is directed by Tom Beard and exec produced by Mike Gunton and Alice Keens-Soper for BBC Studios.

“During this most difficult year, many people have reappraised the value and beauty of the natural world and taken great comfort from it,” said Attenborough.

“But the lockdown also created a unique experiment that has thrown light on the impact we have on the natural world. The stories of how wildlife responded have shown that making even small changes to what we do can make a big difference.”

Also launching on Apple TV+ on April 16, in time for Earth Day on April 22, are second seasons of nature series Tiny World – narrated and exec produced by American actor Paul Rudd – and Earth at Night in Color – narrated by British actor Tom Hiddleston.

The first seasons of both series, which are produced by Plimsoll Productions and Offspring Films, respectively, launched on Apple TV+ last year.