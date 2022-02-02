Apple TV+ adapts novel Dear Edward under overall deal with Jason Katims

Streamer Apple TV+ has ordered an adaptation of US author Ann Napolitano’s novel Dear Edward under its overall deal with Jason Katims.

Written, showrun and exec produced by Katims (Friday Night Lights), the 10-part drama series will be the first under his deal with Apple TV+. Apple Studios is the production company.

Dear Edward tells the story of a 12-year-old boy, Edward, who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights) will star alongside Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) and Colin O’Brien (Mr Harrigan’s Phone). Fisher Stevens (Palmer) is set to direct the first episode and serve as exec producer on the pilot.

Katims will exec produce through his prodco True Jack Productions, alongside head of development Jeni Mulein. Napolitano also exec produces.