AMC rejigs team to focus on streaming

US channels operator AMC Networks has promoted and expanded the roles of Courtney Thomasma, Matt Graham and Blake Callaway as it continues to shift focus to its streaming products.

AMC Networks veteran Thomasma, most recently executive director at BBC America, is shifting to a new role as general manager of the company’s AMC+ streaming service. She will report to AMC Networks’ president of SVoD, Miguel Penella.

Graham, currently general manager of SVoD service Acorn TV, has added oversight responsibility for the Sundance Now streamer as its general manager. He will continue to report to Penella.

Callaway, who has previously been executive director of the IFC and SundanceTV television networks, has added oversight of BBC America to his purview as general manager of all three networks, working with joint-venture partner BBC Studios. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, chief operating officer of AMC Networks.

As general manager of AMC+, Thomasma oversees the content and audience strategy, brand positioning and overall business development for the streaming bundle. At BBC America, she oversaw a slate that included Killing Eve, Doctor Who and natural history series Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Under Graham’s leadership since 2014, Acorn TV has expanded globally into more than a dozen international territories, focusing on British comedy and drama. With the addition of Sundance Now, Graham now oversees all day-to-day operations and execution of both streaming services.

Callaway joined AMC Networks in 2011 and initially led brand marketing for cablenet IFC. In 2018, Callaway expanded his responsibilities to include channel oversight of IFC and, later, SundanceTV.

In his new role as general manager of BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, Callaway is charged with defining each brands’ direction, maintaining overall business performance and identifying opportunities to support digital growth across the portfolio.