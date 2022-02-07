Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

AMC brings in Anna Fishko as new Orphan Black series moves ahead

The original Orphan Black ran for five seasons on BBC America and CTV

US cablenet AMC has lined up Anna Fishko as writer and executive producer on its new Orphan Black series, which has been in development since 2019.

A writers’ room has been opened, although the project has not received an official green light.

Canada-based Boat Rocker Studios is producing the series, which is set in the same world as the original but is not a reboot.

The original Canadian sci-fi series ran for five seasons on BBC America in the US and Bell Media-owned CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada. Created by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, it starred Tatiana Maslany as Sarah Manning, one of several genetically identical human clones.

Since the show ended in 2017, some of the original cast members reunited for a podcast. The first season of the podcast debuted in April 2021 and a second was commissioned in November.

Orphan Black was also remade in Japan by free-to-air broadcaster Tokai TV.

Fishko was a writer and co-executive producer on the Netflix drama The Society. Her other credits include Fear The Walking Dead, The Last Tycoon and Tyrant.

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 07-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Bell Media's CTV renews Children Ruin Everything and doubles S1 episode order
Pascal Dalton upped at ITV Studios, adds partnerships to licensing remit
Naomi Sesay returns to Channel 4 to drive broadcaster's creative diversity strategy
The Horror of Dolores Roach podcast set for adaptation at Amazon Studios
Banijay appoints Claire O'Donohoe to take UK formats to US market