Amazon set to double Indian investment, preps 40 local originals

Amazon Prime Video is set to ramp up its investment in the Indian market over the next two years with the launch of 40 local titles including series, films and coproductions.

Titles in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages were unveiled as part of Amazon’s inaugural Prime Video Presents India showcase event in Mumbai.

The tech giant also lifted the lid on several multi-year licensing deals, coproduction pacts with major production studios and the launch of a transactional video-on-demand movie rental service in India.

Its Hindi slate includes the supernatural thriller Adhura (from Emmay Entertainment), cop drama Bambai Meri Jaan (Excel Media & Entertainment), light-hearted comedy Happy Family Conditions Apply (Hats Off Productions), serial killer drama Dahaad (Excel Media, Tiger Baby) and Farzi (D2R Films), about a small-time artist who designs the ultimate con job.

Newly greenlit scripted projects in Tamil include Modern Love Chennai (Tyler Durden, Kino Fist), which is an adaptation of the US anthology series Modern Love; The Village (Studio Shakthi), which Prime Video said is India’s first show based on a graphic novel; and Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Lion Tooth Studios), about three generations of women from the same family who set off on an epic road trip.

Amazon also approved a Telugu version of Modern Love, produced by SIC Productions and set in the Indian city of Hyderabad.

On the unscripted side, Prime Video commissioned the true crime investigative series Dancing on The Grave (India Today Productions) and docuseries Cinema… Marte Dum Tak (Vice Media), about four cult filmmakers from the world of camp cinema.

Among the returning series are Hindi titles Breathe: Into The Shadows (Abundantia Entertainment), Comicstaan (Only Much Louder), Four More Shots Please! (Pritish Nandy Communications), Made in Heaven (Excel Media, Tiger Baby) and Paatal Lok (Clean Slate Filmz).

Amazon said that all 40 of the titles will premiere over the next 24 months. In the longer term, Amazon said it will be “more than doubling” its investment in Prime Video India over the next five years.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, and James Farell, head of international film and TV at Amazon Studios, also attended the event.

“What a day in Mumbai. Titles from all over the country in all different genres. It was an event like no other. Thank you for over 200 of the talent we work with for flying in from around the country,” said Farrell via his social platforms.

Prime Video secured new agreements with Ajay Devgn FFilms, Dharma Productions, Excel Entertainment and Yash Raj Films.

Through its deal with Ajay Devgn FFilms, Amazon Prime Video in India is set to pick up four upcoming films (Runway 34, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Bhola), while it will acquire five titles from Yash Raj Films, including Prithviraj, Shamshera and Tiger 3.

This month Amazon has touted its expansion plans in several other markets, including Canada and France.

In Canada, Amazon unveiled a raft of new commissions including a dramedy about a high-stakes maple syrup heist and a docuseries about iconic Canadian band The Tragically Hip.

Meanwhile, Amazon raised the curtain on seven originals in France, including a drama starring The Artist actor Jean Dujardin and a dating format hosted by reality star Nabilla Vergara.