Amazon scrums down for gay rugby doc

SVoD platform Amazon Prime Video will premiere a documentary on the world’s first gay and inclusive rugby club, founded in 1995.

Named Steelers after London club Kings Cross Steelers RFC, the team featured, the film will debut on April 16 in the UK and Ireland.

Former Steeler Eammon Ashton-Atkinson makes his directorial debut as well as producing, writing, directing and narrating the film. Australian journalist Grace Tobin and Steelers player Jared Watmuff supported production. Zak Brilliant, founder of the UK’s Republic Film Distribution, serves as executive producer.

The documentary tracks the players as they compete against 60 other teams in the gay Rugby World Cup in Amsterdam.

Amazon Prime has a history of presenting rugby documentaries, having shown Beno Obano’s 2020 documentary Everybody’s Game and the 2018 All Or Nothing miniseries featuring the New Zealand All Blacks team.

Steelers will be available to all Prime members in the UK and Ireland.