Amazon cooks up Spanish Bake Off

Streaming giant Amazon in Spain has ordered a local adaptation of Love Productions’ cooking format The Great British Bake Off for its Prime Video subscribers.

In Celebrity Bake Off España, 12 famous contestants from sports, music and entertainment will compete each week to become the best celebrity amateur baker in Spain.

Produced by Boxfish TV, the 10×50’ series will be executive produced by Edi Walter and Mariano Tomiozzo.

BBC Studios (BBCS) handles the rights to The Great British Bake Off, which debuted on the BBC in the UK before moving to Channel 4.

Andre Renaud, BBCS’s senior VP of global format sales, said: “This new series promises to bring local audiences everything they love about the format, along with a fresh batch of celebrity contestants.”