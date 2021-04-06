Amazon adds Acorn TV in Spain

US giant Amazon has made AMC-owned SVoD service Acorn TV available as a channel on its streaming service Prime Video in Spain.

For an additional €3.99 (US$4.71) per month, Amazon Prime customers in Spain can now access dubbed and subtitled Acorn TV content from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Canada.

Acorn TV is already available in Spain as a standalone service and via Apple TV and streaming service Vodafone TV.

Alongside acquired scripted shows such as Detectorists, Doc Martin and Foyle’s War, Acorn TV offers original dramas including London Kills and Queens of Mystery.