All3Media adds Eating with Your Enemy

The distribution arm of All3Media has picked up the global sales rights to the format and finished tape of social experiment show Eating with Your Enemy.

The format was originally commissioned by Virgin Media One in Ireland and was produced by Irish indie Animo TV as a 6×60’ series.

Eating with Your Enemy looks at what happens when people with totally different views have meaningful face-to-face conversations.

The pair, who meet in a restaurant, are watched by a team of psychologists, who decode, observe and analyse their interactions to see whether these ‘enemies’ can find common ground..

Nick Smith, exec VP of formats at All3Media International, said: “Eating with Your Enemy offers a simple premise that’s easy to adapt, yet the result is powerful television that sparks important conversations – not just between the participants but also among viewers at home.

“At a time when our world can seem so polarised, these open, honest, face-to-face debates on a variety of subjects offer vital insight into different experiences and perspectives.”