A+E Networks hunts Amazon Gold

A+E Networks UK has picked up a docuseries that began life as a shortform original on Facebook Watch for its Sky History channel.

The Curse of Akakor has been picked up from London-based distributor Beyond Rights and will be retitled as Curse of the Lost Amazon Gold when it airs on Sky History in the UK and History in Sweden, Benelux, Italy and Germany.

Based on the Facebook Watch shortform show, the extended 6×60’ Curse of Akakor was produced by Beyond Productions for Discovery US.

It will now get its European premiere on Sky History in the UK on July 12, as part of the British broadcaster’s Summer of Secrets event.

The series tells the story of three different explorers who each mysteriously disappeared on separate expeditions to find the rumoured ancient cities of Akakor and Akahim in the Amazon jungle in the 1980s. It follows six international investigators and adventurers on a new expedition into the Amazon to find out what happened to the missing explorers.

Simona Argenti, Beyond Rights’ head of sales, negotiated the deal with Kelly Hornsby, head of acquisitions at A+E Networks UK.