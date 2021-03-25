Acorn, ZDF take on Chelsea Detective

AMC Networks-owned streaming service Acorn TV and German pubcaster ZDF have commissioned new UK mystery drama The Chelsea Detective.

From Peter Fincham and Tim Hincks’ UK prodco Expectation (My Skin, Guilt), the 4×90’ series stars Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey, Killing Eve) and Sonita Henry (Luther, Krypton) as detectives investigating a wide range of crimes including at a stonemasons’ workshop at Brompton Cemetery and a fashionable school for international students.

Richard Signy (Death in Paradise, Silent Witness) and Darcia Martin (Call the Midwife, Judge John Deed) will serve as directors with Ella Kelly (Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders) acting as series producer.

Glen Laker (Vera, Prime Suspect), Peter Fincham and Liz Lake (Riviera, Call the Midwife) have written the episodes.

BBC Studios is distributing the series internationally.