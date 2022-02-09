Acorn TV acquires Australian comedy Aftertaste in multi-territory deal

AMC Networks-owned streamer Acorn TV has acquired Australian comedy series Aftertaste in the US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Canada.

The 6×30’ ABC Australia original, which is distributed internationally by the Oz pubcaster’s sales arm ABC Commercial, will debut on Acorn TV on February 14.

The show debuted down under in February 2021. It has already been commissioned for a second season, which is set to go into production shortly.

Produced by Adelaide-headquartered Closer Productions, it follows a celebrity chef who, after suffering a spectacular fall from grace, returns to his hometown to attempt to rebuild his career and reputation. It stars Erik Thomson, Natalie Abbott and Rachel Griffiths.