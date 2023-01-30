Please wait...
Aardman promotes Laura Taylor-Williams to head of digital and strategic development

UK independent animation studio Aardman has promoted Laura Taylor-Williams to head of digital and strategic development.

Laura Taylor-Williams

In the newly created role, Taylor-Williams will act as Aardman’s key sales liaison with partners across AVoD, FAST and electronic sell-through for the studio’s own IP as well as the third-party shows it represents.

Taylor-Williams will report to Aardman’s director of distribution, Alison Taylor, and work with the studio’s head of acquisitions, Robin Gladman.

Taylor-Williams has more than 15 years’ distribution experience, having previously led relationships with digital platform partners for NBCUniversal and Warner Bros.

She most recently covered a senior sales manager role at Aardman, handling broadcast, streaming and VoD deals across Northern Europe and Canada.

Karolina Kaminska 30-01-2023 ©C21Media
