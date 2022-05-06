Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

4KUniverse sets top team after securing Comcast distribution deal

California-based ultra-HD broadcaster and streamer 4KUniverse has cemented its managerial structure as it looks to grow after securing expanded digital distribution across the US through a new deal with Comcast.

Matthew Mancinelli

The company, led by founder and CEO Matthew Mancinelli, has named Roberta Sparta as head of production, June Roberts as head of its television group and Marisa Young as head of development.

In addition, David Montgomery has been appointed head of motion pictures, Sunita Joseph as head of studio operations, Alexander Joseph as head of Web 3.0, Jaime Andrés Salazar as head of cinematography, Janelle Day as head of advertising sales and Abigail Jennings as head of culture.

Founded in 2016, 4KUniverse is a 24-hour general entertainment cable channel. It is also available as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) offering priced at US$10 a month.

Through the newly inked deal, 4KUniverse’s D2C streaming service will launch on Comcast’s entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, later this year.

Last year, Mancinelli put the company up for sale, seeking US$75m for 51% majority ownership. Since then, there have been no updates on whether the company has entered negotiations with any potential buyers.

Jordan Pinto 06-05-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

YouTube orders animated history chatshow voiced by social media celeb Joe Sugg
Roku, Apollo Global said to be among potential bidders for Starz stake
ABC, Discovery NZ stock up on factual, kids' content from Beyond Rights
C4 privatisation alternative focuses on nations and regions, youth training
Fremantle's Kristian Farcin-Leth moves to Banijay to lead Mastiff Denmark