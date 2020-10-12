Morgan Freeman leads Great Escapes

A+E Networks-owned History Channel in the US has greenlit a factual series featuring actor Morgan Freeman that explores prison escapes.

Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman (working title, 6×60’) will reveal in detail history’s greatest escapes from some of the most notorious prisons in the world.

Freeman hosts and exec produces the series, which is being produced by his prodco, Revelations Entertainment.

Also exec producing for Revelations are CEO and co-founder Lori McCreary, exec VP of factual James Younger and exec VP of production Kelly Mendelsohn.

Exec producing for the History Channel are senior VP of development and programming Mary E Donahue and VP of non-fiction programming Max Micallef.

“I’ve been inside the minds of prisoners in my acting career and I’m looking forward to stepping inside the most notorious prisons in the world, like Alcatraz, Sing Sing, Riker’s Island and Leavenworth. Audiences will feel like they’re making the escapes themselves as I walk them into a virtual world and through the greatest escapes in history,” said Freeman.