ITV doc to revisit Dunblane shooting

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a one-off documentary marking the 25th anniversary of the country’s only mass school shooting.

Dunblane 25 Years On with Lorraine Kelly (working title) is being produced for ITV by UK indie Alaska.

Kelly, who reported on events at Dunblane Primary School in Scotland for GMTV nearly a quarter of a century ago, will revisit the town and talk to survivors and families of the victims in a film that will celebrate the spirit and resilience of this community.

The shooting remains the deadliest mass shooting in Britain’s history, causing the government to change gun laws almost immediately after the tragedy.

Kelly will also investigate how the residents of Dunblane have helped the families of victims in American school shootings, such as Sandy Hook, providing support and inspiration in their quests to change US gun laws.

The film was commissioned by Tom Giles, ITV controller of current affairs, and will be exec produced by Alaska MD Paul Sommers and creative director Ian Lamarra. Kim Maddaver will serve as producer.

Scottish band Glasvegas will write a bespoke score for the film.

“This is a very sensitive yet important film which looks to explore some of the complex layers of grief and emotion surrounding one of the most tragic events in our recent history. And it aims to throw light on how the community at its heart somehow, quietly and resiliently, pulled together,” said Giles.

Alaska’s creative director Ian Lamarra said: “I have long thought that Lorraine would be a perfect author of longform, journalistic, primetime factual. She is so good with real people and this, combined with an enquiring journalistic mind, is the perfect combination. It’s so important we mark this anniversary.”

Kelly said: “We all remember where we were when we heard the terrible news of the tragedy in Dunblane a quarter of a century ago. I’m so very honoured to be trusted to mark the 25th anniversary; to give an update on the legacy of this resilient community and of their continuing work to support victims of gun violence.”