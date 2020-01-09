GRB exec boards Sinking Ship

Toronto-based kids and family prodco Sinking Ship Entertainment has hired a GRB Studios exec as manager of TV sales for Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In the newly created role, Mehmet Gunduz will be responsible for sales of programmes including Odd Squad, Dino Dana and Endlings in those territories.

Most recently a licensing exec at California-based producer and distributor GRB Studios, Gunduz has more than 10 years’ experience in international content, having spent seven years in scripted and unscripted licensing roles and four in acquisitions roles.

He began his career at Everest International, distributing docs and children’s animated shows to Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mehmet to the ship,” said Kate Sanagan, head of sales and distribution at Sinking Ship. “We are confident his experience and enthusiasm will be great assets to our department and we are looking forward to working with him.”