Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > GRB exec boards Sinking Ship

GRB exec boards Sinking Ship

Toronto-based kids and family prodco Sinking Ship Entertainment has hired a GRB Studios exec as manager of TV sales for Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Mehmet Gunduz

In the newly created role, Mehmet Gunduz will be responsible for sales of programmes including Odd Squad, Dino Dana and Endlings in those territories.

Most recently a licensing exec at California-based producer and distributor GRB Studios, Gunduz has more than 10 years’ experience in international content, having spent seven years in scripted and unscripted licensing roles and four in acquisitions roles.

He began his career at Everest International, distributing docs and children’s animated shows to Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mehmet to the ship,” said Kate Sanagan, head of sales and distribution at Sinking Ship. “We are confident his experience and enthusiasm will be great assets to our department and we are looking forward to working with him.”

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 09-01-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:


COMPANIES:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Sinking Ship starts Endlings at MipcomSinking Ship launches animation unit
Please wait...
Content LA

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

Sinking Ship Entertainment shows

more Sinking Ship Entertainment shows

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows