Global greenlights legal drama

Canadian channel Global Television Network has greenlit an original legal drama from Corus Entertainment.

From Seven24 Films and Lark Productions, Family Law (10×60′) follows a lawyer and recovering alcoholic who struggles to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom.

As part of her probation, she is forced to work at her estranged father’s firm, practicing family law for the first time while forging new relationships with her half-siblings. The end result is a dysfunctional family law firm operating to help other families with their own problems.

Production will begin in Vancouver next spring. Susin Nielsen is showrunner for the series, while Tom Cox and Jordy Randall exec produce for Seven24 and Erin Haskett exec produces for Lark Productions.

Meanwhile, Global Television Network has ordered second seasons of upcoming 2020 dramas Nurses (10×60′) and Departure (6×60′) ahead of their Canadian premieres next year.

Nurses, which comes from Entertainment One and ICF Films, is a coming-of-age series about five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown Toronto hospital. Season one premieres on Global Television Network in January.

Departure, which aired in the UK earlier this year, is a Shaftesbury Films production created by Vincent Shiao and directed by TJ Scott. The series follows the mystery disappearance of a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. The first season’s air date on Global Television Network is yet to be announced.