FX orders Danny Boyle Sex Pistols series

US cablenet FX has commissioned a series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle directing.

Set to begin production in March, Pistol is a six-part series based on Jones’s 2018 autobiography Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol.

The series, from FX Productions, was created by Craig Pearce, who writes alongside Frank Cottrell Boyce. Jones, Boyle and Pearce exec produce along with Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman.

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” said Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, 28 Days Later). “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever.”

Starring as the members of the seminal punk band are Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) as Steve Jones, Anson Boon (1917) as John Lydon and Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Sid Vicious. Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams will also appear as punk icon Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan.

The series will cover Jones’ rise with the Sex Pistols, including the controversy surrounding the band’s only studio album, 1977’s Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols. Their single God Save The Queen was banned by the BBC and reached number two in the Official UK Singles Chart.