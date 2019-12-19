D360 sells kids’ content into Korea, Thailand

Broadcasters in Asia, including South Korea’s KTH and Thailand’s True Visions, have bought a range of kids’ shows from Toronto-based Marblemedia’s Distribution360.

KTH has acquired 504 episodes of Skyship Entertainment content, including Super Simple Songs, Super Simple Draw, Super Simple ABCs, Turn & Learn ABCs, Pratfall, Milo’s Monster School Vlog and Finley’s Factory.

Also in KTH’s acquired package are Mr Monkey, Monkey Mechanic, The Bumble Nums, Treetop Family, Carl’s Carwash, Paper Puppet Playhouse, Pit Stop and Sing Along with Tobee.

True Visions, meanwhile, has picked up GAPC Entertainment’s MathXplosion (50×3′), 52×11′ episodes of The Super Simple Show and 26×7′ episodes of Super Simple Draw.

In Hong Kong and Macau, PCCW has acquired MathXplosion and Marblemedia’s Super Mighty Makers (13×30′).

Finally, specialist kids’ channel Da Vinci has picked up four titles for a range of Asian markets.

MathXplosion has been acquired for nine countries including China and India; GAPC Entertainment’s ScienceXplosion (45×3.5′) for India; Forte Entertainment’s Snapshots for over 30 countries including China, India, Malaysia and Singapore; and GAPC Entertainment’s Spellz (52×12′) for nine markets including Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and China.