C+I meets Survivors with Denise Welch

A+E Networks in the UK has commissioned a six-part documentary series about victims of crime and the trauma they suffer for its Crime+Investigation channel.

Denise Welch
(photo: Nicky Johnston)

Survivors with Denise Welch (working title) is being produced by Brighton-based indie Hello Mary.

The 6×60’ series sees the former Coronation Street actor explore what it means to live with the trauma of enduring and surviving horrific crimes and the effort and courage required to rebuild a life in the aftermath.

In each case, Welch meets up with the survivors to find out what was going through their minds at every stage of the crime, how they found the inner strength to survive and face their attackers in court, and how the devastating turn of events altered their lives irrevocably.

The series was ordered by Dan Korn, VP of programming at A+E Networks UK, and Diana Carter, commissioning editor and head of talent at A+E Networks UK.

It will premiere in spring 2021.

Clive Whittingham
