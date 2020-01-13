C4, Fulwell 73 mark Auschwitz liberation

UK broadcaster Channel 4’s general entertainment network More4 has commissioned a groundbreaking documentary on the Auschwitz concentration camp from UK indie Fulwell 73.

Auschwitz Untold in Colour commemorates this month’s 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and will feature survivor accounts and previously unseen colourised footage.

Among the 15 Holocaust survivors included in the programme are the seldom-heard voice of a Romani survivor and a member of the Jewish underground who participated in armed resistance against the Nazis. The 2×60’ series will air on More4 this month alongside a selected theatrical release.

It is being produced and directed by Bafta winner David Shulman (Basquiat: Rage to Riches, Gettys: The World’s Richest Art Dynasty). Sheldon Lazarus is the development producer on the show, which is being executive produced by Fulwell 73 partner Leo Pearlman and Bafta winner Neil Grant (The Murder Detectives, Is Labour Anti-Semitic?, The Paras: Men of War).

Fulwell 73, whose partners include talkshow host and actor James Corden (Gavin & Stacey), is also behind I Am Bolt, Hitsville: The Making of Motown, Sunderland ‘Till I Die and Class of ’92.