Blue Ant’s Love Nature promotes Barrat

Blue Ant Media-owned natural history channel Love Nature has promoted Alison Barrat to senior VP of development and production.

Barrat will find, develop and commission new projects for the Canadian wildlife network’s growing slate and will execute programming strategies for the brand’s international channels.

She will also oversee all production management and post production and will serve as the main point of creative contact for both in-house and independent production companies, while continuing to work alongside programming, marketing, PR and sales teams to grow the brand.

Barrat will report to global general manager Carlyn Staudt from Love Nature’s headquarters in Washington DC.

With over 20 years’ experience in natural history film production, Barrat joined Blue Ant Media in early 2018 as VP of production and development.

Prior to that, she launched a specialist wildlife film production unit at the Living Oceans Foundation, where she executive produced films for PBS, the Smithsonian Channel and CuriosityStream.

Her experience also includes leadership roles in development and production with National Geographic Television.

Staudt said: “Alison’s wealth of strategic experience in the natural history space and her creative instincts are invaluable in driving the content pipeline for Love Nature’s line-up of innovative wildlife and nature programming.”