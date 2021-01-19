BBC’s Peaky Blinders to end on S6

UK pubcaster BBC1’s hit period crime drama Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, will end after its sixth season, it has been confirmed.

Created by writer Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders premiered on BBC2 eight years ago. It follows a notorious criminal family’s rise to prominence and power against the backdrop of working class, post-First World War Birmingham.

The final season, which is currently in production, was written by Knight (Locke, Dirty Pretty Things) and directed by director Anthony Byrne (Mr Selfridge, Silent Witness).

The executive producers are Knight, Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason and Anthony Byrne, along with Tommy Bulfin for the BBC and Lucy Bedford for Tiger Aspect.

The series is made by Caryn Mandabach Productions and coproduced with Tiger Aspect Productions. It is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights and is available in various territories on Netflix.

Knight said: “Peaky is back, and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”