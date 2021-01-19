Arrow Media brings Pender on board

UK factual prodco Arrow Media, the firm behind documentaries such as JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?, has appointed Stuart Pender as an executive producer.

Pender has worked on several of Arrow’s crime series over the past two years as a series producer, with credits including See No Evil, Body Cam and The Devil Speaks for Investigation Discovery.

He has also previously worked with Studio Lambert, Wall to Wall, ITN Productions, Renegade Pictures and KEO Films on titles such as The Brighton Police (ITV), UK’s Best Part Time Band (BBC4) and Drugs Inc (National Geographic).

Tom Brisley, creative director at Arrow Media, said: “From hard-hitting documentaries to high-profile, talent-led fact ent, Stuart has a wealth of experience that’s perfect for Arrow Media. His background means he not only understands the demands and expectations of complex projects, but he delivers them with the creative flair we are looking for.”

Pender said: “Factual TV is at a really exciting moment. Arrow Media is rightly on an upward trajectory and at the forefront of working with the streamers. It’s not only that which sets them apart, though. It’s a place where everyone’s contribution is celebrated and listened to, and a company which invests internally and really taps into its talent.”