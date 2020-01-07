YouTube sets up Coachella doc

YouTube Originals is preparing a documentary to mark the 20th anniversary of California music festival Coachella.

Premiering on March 31, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert will present key performances from the festival over the years, as well as behind-the-scenes stories, never-before-seen footage and interviews.

The doc is a Goldenvoice and Hamsterdam production in association with AEG Studios. It is produced and directed by Chris Perkel, with Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett exec producing.

Susanne Daniels is global head of original content for YouTube. Alex Piper, head of unscripted at YouTube Originals, and Margaret Burris, development lead at YouTube Originals, will oversee the project for the platform.