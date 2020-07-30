YouTube goes back to the movies

NEWS BRIEF: Global VoD platform YouTube has renewed original factual series Could You Survive the Movies? for a second season, produced by US indie Ample Entertainment.

The show looks at the magic and science behind classic movies such as Back to the Future and Jumanji. The Jack Roper-hosted series, whose six-part first season just won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Educational or Information Series, will return in early 2021.