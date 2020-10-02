YLE picks up ZDFE drama package

Finnish public broadcaster YLE has acquired a package of drama from German distributor ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE), including crime thriller Freud from the producers of Das Boot.

Freud (8×45’) follows revolutionary young psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud as he investigates several gruesome murders. The series is a coproduction between global streaming giant Netflix and Austrian public broadcaster ORF.

Other new dramas included in the deal are Ottilie von Faber-Castell (2×90’), about a brilliant young German woman navigating the pitfalls of 19th century business, family and forbidden love; and Zarah – Wild Times (6×45’), the story of an ambitious journalist and her part in the women’s liberation movement of the early 1970s.

Returning series making their way to Finland are crime dramas The Prosecutor (6×60’/1×90‘), Disappeared – The MPU (13×45’) and The Old Fox (8×60’). The latter is one of Germany’s longest running shows, having been on air for over 30 years.

ZDFE is the commercial arm of German public broadcaster ZDF.