Xilam hires Disney exec Gonnelli

France-based animation studio Xilam Animation has hired a Disney exec as executive VP of content.

Caterina Gonnelli joins Xilam next week from Disney, where she is director of acquisitions and coproductions for the Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior in the EMEA region.

She joined Disney in 2012 with an initial remit focused on local acquisitions and productions for the French market.

Prior to that, Gonnelli held positions including development exec and creative producer at independent French prodcos.

In her new role at the Oggy & the Cockroaches producer, Gonnelli will oversee all editorial aspects of the studio’s content and be responsible for increasing its slate, based in Paris.

Marc du Pontavice, CEO of Xilam, said: “Caterina has built a very strong profile over the years from development to production, from acquisition to programming, at one of the world’s most prominent kids’ studios. Such invaluable expertise will boost Xilam’s response to a very fast-growing market towards premium kids’ content.”