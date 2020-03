Wowow takes Cold Case to S3

Japanese pay TV broadcaster Wowow has greenlit a third season of its version of US drama Cold Case in a deal with the show’s distributor Warner Bros International Television Production.

Wowow produces the Japanese version of Cold Case through its label Drama W. The third season will consist of 10 episodes and will be titled Cold Case: The Door to the Truth. It will premiere this winter.

The original Cold Case ran for seven seasons between 2003 and 2010 on CBS in the US.