Wowow, Discovery shop at Harbour

Japanese broadcaster Wowow and Discovery in Asia Pacific are among the networks to have acquired factual titles from Hong Kong-based distributor Harbour Rights.

Wowow has purchased a package of more than 50 hours of 4K content, including a selection of episodes from Harbour’s travel series Flavors (42×52’), From Africa With Love (8×52’) and culinary show Masters of Savors (8×52′).

Discovery has taken three standalone docs from Harbour’s Icons of the Wild strand: The Vegetarian Giants, The Antelopes and The Predators of Africa (all 1×52’).

In addition, Hong Kong telecoms firm PCCW has acquired titles for its recently launched streaming platform Now True On Demand. These include history show Hitler’s Champions (2×52’), sports doc Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (1×105’) and science series Space Tomorrow (6×52’).

Finally, Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK has picked up science docs The Immortals (1×52’) and Trees: A Global Superpower (1×52’).