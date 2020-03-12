World Productions meets You People

ITV Studios-owned World Productions has optioned You People, the forthcoming third novel from Man Booker longlisted author Nikita Lalwani, for TV adaptation.

The production company behind Jed Mercurio dramas Line of Duty and Bodyguard will work on a series based on the novel, which follows the proprieter of a South London pizzeria who uses his restaurant to provide essential but barely legal services for those in need.

Two troubled souls, one fleeing her family, the other a civil war in Sri Lanka, are drawn to the restaurant and its owner but when his mysterious operation begins to unravel, each is faced with an impossible dilemma.

Lalwani said: “You People is a book about the moral choices we face in contemporary Britain, and I can’t think of anyone better placed to dramatise it. It’s genuinely thrilling to be working with World – they have an astonishing pedigree and unflinching eye on the world we find ourselves in right now.”

Jake Lushington, head of drama for World Productions, said: “You People is a rare thing: a fresh and urgent story of the struggles and realities asylum seekers face in an ethnically diverse and thriving London. It places values and the relationship between London and the rest of the world at its core, at a time when that could not be more relevant.”

The deal was brokered by Luke Speed at Curtis Brown Group. You People will be published by Viking UK (Penguin Random House) on April 2.

It has recently been purchased for US publication by McSweeney’s, the publishing house founded by Dave Eggers, and will be published in the US later this year.