WildBrain Spark takes on paid media head

UK multichannel network WildBrain Spark, a division of Canadian network and studio WildBrain, has appointed a former Dentsu Aegis Network exec to the newly created role of head of paid media.

Clare Bennett has joined WildBrain Spark to maximise the effectiveness of partners’ media across digital platforms as well as supporting the marketing and commercial teams in building new IP.

Prior to joining WildBrain Spark, Bennett served as group account director for Dentsu Aegis Network and media agency 360i Europe, where she helped a number of clients with branding and creative media solutions. Bennett has also previously held roles at companies including Vizeum, iProspect and Netbooster UK.

Jon Gisby, WildBrain Spark’s MD, said: “Clare brings an abundance of experience in planning and delivering global paid media campaigns to build awareness and engagement with brands. We look forward to her working with our partners to meet their business goals and maximise the value of their content and IP.”

Bennett added: “WildBrain Spark has an amazing portfolio of commercial partners and I look forward to working closely with the team to maximise the potential of our partners’ brands through strategic and fully integrated paid media campaigns.”