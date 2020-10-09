WildBrain partners on Cosmos-Maya toon

UK-based AVoD network WildBrain Spark has partnered with India- and Singapore-based animation studio Cosmos-Maya on new episodes of Eena Meena Deeka.

The two will co-finance the third season of the 2D animated non-dialogue comedy series, marking the first time WildBrain Spark, part of Canadian children’s giant WildBrain (fka DHX Media), has directly coproduced a show.

WildBrain Spark said it will also mark one of the first times an Indian animation series has been co-financed with an international partner.

The slapstick action comedy series tells the story of a constant chase between a cunning fox and three chicks.

As part of the agreement, WildBrain Spark will also launch an Eena Meena Deeka YouTube channel and spearhead ad sales on AVoD outside India and the subcontinent.

Delivery of the new episodes is due to begin in December 2020 and they will roll out alongside season one of the series on the Eena Meena Deeka YouTube channel.

The show’s creator, Cosmos-Maya, handled the production and distribution of the first two seasons worldwide.

Season one of Eena Meena Deeka has previously been available in a non-exclusive deal via WildBrain Spark’s Hub channel, where it is one of the top-performing third-party brands, having captured over five billion minutes of watch time, representing over 874 million views since 2016.

WildBrain Spark will hold AVoD and other distribution rights to S1 and S3 of the show outside India and the subcontinent. Cosmos-Maya retains global linear television rights to the series. Worldwide rights to S2 are held by Netflix.

Jon Gisby, executive VP and MD at WildBrain Spark, said: “Season one of Eena Meena Deeka has been a top perfomer on WildBrain Spark’s hub channels, and we know from our data that its humour and non-dialogue format keep audiences engaged around the world.”