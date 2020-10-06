Wheelhouse opens Newen’s box format

Brent Montgomery’s US production shingle Wheelhouse Entertainment has optioned a French primetime format for American adaptation.

Wonderbox premiered earlier this year on pubcaster France 3 and is set to enter its second season before the end of 2020.

It is being distributed internationally by TF1-owned French producer and distributor Newen, which has sealed the deal with Wheelhouse.

The shiny-floor format brings celebrities into a studio to be presented with different ‘Wonderboxes’ full of surprises. Newen has already shopped remake rights in Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Arabelle Pouliot-Di Crescenzo, head of format distribution at Newen Distribution, said: “With a new surprise every three minutes, this emotional, highly charged format attracts a wide demographic and is perfect for co-viewing.”

Wheelhouse Entertainment chief creative officer Scott Lonker added: “This show ticks all the right boxes – literally – happy, fun, with just the right dose of nostalgia. It tugs on your heartstrings in a way all audiences can relate to, and it’s what so many people are hungry for.”

Former ITV America CEO Montgomery launched Wheelhouse at the start of 2019.