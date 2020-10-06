Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Wheelhouse opens Newen's box format

Wheelhouse opens Newen’s box format

Brent Montgomery’s US production shingle Wheelhouse Entertainment has optioned a French primetime format for American adaptation.

Arabelle Pouliot-Di Crescenzo

Wonderbox premiered earlier this year on pubcaster France 3 and is set to enter its second season before the end of 2020.

It is being distributed internationally by TF1-owned French producer and distributor Newen, which has sealed the deal with Wheelhouse.

The shiny-floor format brings celebrities into a studio to be presented with different ‘Wonderboxes’ full of surprises. Newen has already shopped remake rights in Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Scott Lonker

Arabelle Pouliot-Di Crescenzo, head of format distribution at Newen Distribution, said: “With a new surprise every three minutes, this emotional, highly charged format attracts a wide demographic and is perfect for co-viewing.”

Wheelhouse Entertainment chief creative officer Scott Lonker added: “This show ticks all the right boxes – literally – happy, fun, with just the right dose of nostalgia. It tugs on your heartstrings in a way all audiences can relate to, and it’s what so many people are hungry for.”

Former ITV America CEO Montgomery launched Wheelhouse at the start of 2019.

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 06-10-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

BritBox president, CEO Sriraman to exit Borde leaves WarnerMedia for Mediawan Banijay adapts Canadian format for France Gigglebug, Zodiak track down Yellow Yeti NBCU confirms Rovner as content boss ITV Studios strikes Special Korean partnership Epix set for Fiasco with podcast adaptation Gupta joins Sky Studios comedy team Fox links with Zaftig Films' Requa, Ficarra Wheelhouse opens Newen's box format Ant & Dec's DNA Journey bagged by BBCS Marín to head new RCN Televisión sales arm Tune in to C21FM today from 10am EQ Media seeks another Earth for ABC ABC names Hayden entertainment chief Amazon hires head of Spanish scripted ID returns to Kardashian Sisters show Rive Gauche, AfterShock Comics merge Apple TV+ lines up more Snoopy Fremantle takes CNN's First Ladies abroad TV2 Norway tracks Police Interceptors

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows