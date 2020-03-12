Weinstein sentenced to 23 years

Disgraced former movie and TV producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The 67-year-old, who was found guilty in a New York City court last month of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act, faced up to 25 years in prison over the guilty verdicts, which relate to two women.

The co-founder of The Weinstein Company (TWC) was once one of the most powerful forces in Hollywood. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 80 women and still faces charges in LA of assaulting two women in 2013.

He has consistently denied all charges and his lawyers said yesterday they will appeal against his conviction.

Most of the accusations against Weinstein, which have come from women including Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek, have not led to criminal charges as they are beyond the statute of limitations.

The allegations against the former Hollywood mogul emerged in October 2017, when the New York Times first reported incidents dating back decades.

This acted as a catalyst for the #MeToo movement, which has resulted in numerous high-profile men in the media and other industries facing justice for their treatment of women.

In 2018, Dallas-based private equity group Lantern Capital completed a US$289m deal for the assets of TWC, which went bankrupt after the sexual assault claims against Weinstein emerged.