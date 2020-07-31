Weather Channel asks Could You Survive?

US cable network The Weather Channel has commissioned a survivalist factual series from Sphere Media-owned Canadian prodco BGM.

Could You Survive? with Creek Stewart will premiere on the cablenet later this year after being commissioned by Weather’s VP of original content Howard Sappington and programme director of scheduling and operations Tim Cowlbeck.

The show tells the true stories of people who have unexpectedly found themselves in a life-or-death battle with the elements. Each episode focuses on two stories of survival against the odds in some of the most extreme environments on the planet.

The series is executive produced by Marlo Miazga, Sean Connolly and Corinna Lehr for BGM. Abacus Media holds the international distribution rights.

The eight-part series marks Toronto-based BGM’s first foray into the survivalist genre and goes into production in August. Former Kew Media company BGM was acquired by rebranded media group Sphere Media in March.