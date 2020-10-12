Weather, Animal Planet shop at Beyond Rights

MIPCOM: US cablenets The Weather Channel and Animal Planet are among the stateside broadcasters to have picked up a raft of factual content from new UK distributor Beyond Rights.

CF Entertainment, part of the Byron Allen group, has acquired all nine seasons, running to 129 hours, of obs doc series Highway Thru Hell for syndication across the company’s local television network.

Produced by Canadian prodco Great Pacific Media, the series follows truckers on the treacherous Coquihalla Highway in British Columbia, Canada.

Season nine of Highway Thru Hell (18×60’) and S5 of Heavy Rescue: 401 (14×60’) have also been licensed to The Weather Channel. Heavy Rescue: 401, which follows the unique challenges and difficult working conditions endured by tow truck operators and rescue and maintenance crews on a busy highway, is also from Great Pacific Media.

Animal Planet has acquired S4-5 (12×60’) of Chasing Monsters, the Untamed Productions 4K title that sees extreme adventurer Cyril Chauquet travel the world’s oceans, rivers and lakes in search of the planet’s biggest – and scariest – fish.

The first five seasons, totalling 130 hours, of property series Love It or List It, produced by Big Coat Productions in Canada, have been licensed to HGTV US, along with S3 of Love It or List It Australia (10×60’), produced by Beyond Productions.

Finally, White Rabbit Project (10×60’) has been acquired by Discovery-owned Science Channel. Produced by Beyond Productions and featuring the hosts of MythBusters, the series sees the presenters immerse themselves in experiments, builds and tests as they head down the rabbit hole to investigate many weird and wonderful events from pop culture, science and history.

Beyond Rights is the London-based sales house formed by this year’s merger of Beyond Distribution and TCB Media Rights. The company recently formed its top team of execs while former TCB CEO Paul Heaney has launched a new venture.

The deals were reported on the first day of the online version of the annual Mipcom conference and market.