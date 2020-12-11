WE tv picks up Zeus reality duo

AMC Networks-owned US reality channel WE tv has acquired reality series The Real Blac Chyna and Joseline’s Cabaret from SVoD platform Zeus Network.

Zeus Network was created in 2018 by millennials for millennials and features original scripted and unscripted reality, comedy and drama series.

The Real Blac Chyna, which follows socialite Blac Chyna, debuted on Zeus Network with its first 13×60’ season last year, and will premiere on WE tv in January.

Joseline’s Cabaret, which chronicles the lives of strippers in Miami, launched with its first 7×60’ season earlier this year and will premiere on WE tv later in 2021.