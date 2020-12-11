Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > WE tv picks up Zeus reality duo

WE tv picks up Zeus reality duo

The Real Blac Chyna is set to debut on WE tv next month

AMC Networks-owned US reality channel WE tv has acquired reality series The Real Blac Chyna and Joseline’s Cabaret from SVoD platform Zeus Network.

Zeus Network was created in 2018 by millennials for millennials and features original scripted and unscripted reality, comedy and drama series.

The Real Blac Chyna, which follows socialite Blac Chyna, debuted on Zeus Network with its first 13×60’ season last year, and will premiere on WE tv in January.

Joseline’s Cabaret, which chronicles the lives of strippers in Miami, launched with its first 7×60’ season earlier this year and will premiere on WE tv later in 2021.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 11-12-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:

,

RELATED ARTICLES:

Brett Dismuke to oversee WE tv, UMCMarc Juris to exit WE tvWE tv plays more Hip Hop spin-offs
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows