WBA enrols in preschool with Batwheels

Cartoon Network and streamer HBO Max will launch an action-adventure comedy series featuring Batman that marks Warner Bros Animation (WBA)’s entry into the preschool market.

Batwheels follows a group of sentient, super-powered, crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and a host of other DC superheroes.

The series will air on WarnerMedia-owned Cartoon Network and HBO Max, as well as globally across all Cartoon Network platforms.

WBA is beginning production on the series, which Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said was the “perfect show” to headline the company’s foray into preschool.

Sam Register, president of WBA and Cartoon Network Studios, added: “From Batman: The Animated Series to Teen Titans Go!, superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation.

“We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman.”

Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as executive producer. Michael G Stern (Doc McStuffins) serves as co-executive producer, Simon J Smith (Baymax Dreams) is supervising producer and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom is producer.