Wattpad Studios makes first Euro hire

Canadian digital storytelling platform Wattpad Studios has made its first hire in Europe as part of its global expansion.

Carla Zeller joins Wattpad as development executive for Europe, where she will focus on building the company’s TV and film slate across the continent. She will be based in Paris.

Zeller was previously part of the acquisitions and development team at Mars Films, where she worked on French acquisitions for US projects including I, Tonya and If Beale Street Could Talk, as well as European projects By the Grace of God and Through the Fire. She also developed Mars’ original productions including Nothing to Hide and Love at Second Sight.

In addition to Europe, Wattpad’s global team comprises staff in LA, New York, Toronto, Hong Kong, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Muriel Rosilio, who has worked as a consultant for Wattpad since 2018, has been appointed director of business development. She is based in Toronto.

Rosilio joins Wattpad from Farrago Media, an independent content agency she founded. Prior to that, she was VP of sales and acquisitions at Canadian distributor Filmoption International.