Warner Bros shakes up sales in SE Asia

Warner Bros International Television (WBIT) has rejigged its managment structure in South-East Asia, promoting a senior executive to head of sales for the region.

Jae H Chang has been upped to senior VP for South-East Asian and Korean sales and will relocate from Korea to Singapore, while continuing to report to WBIT Distribution president Robert Blair.

Chang joined WBIT in 2008 as director of sales, where he managed TV licensing in Korea and serviced deals throughout South-East Asia. In 2015, he was promoted to VP of television sales. Prior to joining WBIT, he worked for CJ ENM and Warner Music.

As part of this restructure, Sydney-based VP of sales Tony Cornish will leave the company at the end of March 2020, following a transition period.

Jeffrey Schlesinger, president of Warner Bros Worldwide Television Distribution, said: “During Jae’s 12 years with our company he has done a great job building our business in Korea and Asia. With this move to Singapore, he will be closer to our clients and located with our colleagues from WarnerMedia Entertainment, enabling us to better align our networks and content licensing business.”