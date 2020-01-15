Warner Bros promotes cable, SVoD chief

Warner Bros has promoted exec David Graber to senior VP of cable, SVoD and emerging platform strategy.

Graber has been upped to senior VP of the division, having previously been its director and VP.

He will be responsible for strategically licensing TV series, films, animation and digital content for cable, as well as working with VoD platforms and emerging services.

The exec joined Warner Bros in 2013 as a participant in the Warner Bros executive development programme. Since then, he has served in the media sales department and progressed through the ranks in the cable and SVoD division.

Prior to joining Warner Bros he spent two years as executive assistant to Robert Greenblatt, then chairman of NBC Entertainment.

David Decker, executive VP of Warner Bros domestic television distribution, said: “This is a very well-deserved promotion. David is a smart, strategic and savvy executive. He has played, and will continue to play, an important role in our distribution business, working with our team to strategically identify and develop new opportunities and business models.”