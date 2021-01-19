Walter Presents picks Quebecois trio

Foreign-language VoD drama service Walter Presents has acquired three drama series produced by Montreal-based Pixcom.

French-language series The Wall: Cover Your Tracks and Le Monstre will be available to stream in the US on Walter Presents via the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Roku.

Beyond Appearances is now available to stream on All4 in the UK and will also be launching on TVNZ in New Zealand in 2021.

The Wall: Cover Your Tracks (8×60′ is a crime drama set in Canada’s far north and is distributed by Beta and Cineflix Rights’ Connect3 Media.

Le Monstre (6×60′), meanwhile, is inspired by Ingrid Falaise’s book of the same name and is sold by Mediawan Group-owned LS Distribution.

Finally, Beyond Appearances (6×60′), France 3’s adaptation of Pixcom’s scripted format Appearances, is an atmospheric family mystery drama distributed by ZDF Enterprises.

Walter Iuzzolino, co-founder and curator of Walter Presents, said: “With audiences’ ever-growing appetite for French-language drama, these three series, each unique in their themes, are the perfect additions to our award-winning slate.”