Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Walter Presents picks Quebecois trio

Walter Presents picks Quebecois trio

Foreign-language VoD drama service Walter Presents has acquired three drama series produced by Montreal-based Pixcom.

Walter Iuzzolino

French-language series The Wall: Cover Your Tracks and Le Monstre will be available to stream in the US on Walter Presents via the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Roku.

Beyond Appearances is now available to stream on All4 in the UK and will also be launching on TVNZ in New Zealand in 2021.

The Wall: Cover Your Tracks (8×60′ is a crime drama set in Canada’s far north and is distributed by Beta and Cineflix Rights’ Connect3 Media.

Le Monstre (6×60′), meanwhile, is inspired by Ingrid Falaise’s book of the same name and is sold by Mediawan Group-owned LS Distribution.

Finally, Beyond Appearances (6×60′), France 3’s adaptation of Pixcom’s scripted format Appearances, is an atmospheric family mystery drama distributed by ZDF Enterprises.

Walter Iuzzolino, co-founder and curator of Walter Presents, said: “With audiences’ ever-growing appetite for French-language drama, these three series, each unique in their themes, are the perfect additions to our award-winning slate.”

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 19-01-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:


COMPANIES:

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES:

Walter Presents picks up NENT dramasWalter Presents adds first Quebecois seriesTVN dramas to land on Walter PresentsWalter Presents bags eight Beta titlesWalter Presents makes a start in Russia
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

Cineflix Rights shows

more Cineflix Rights shows

Pixcom shows

more Pixcom shows

ZDF Enterprises shows

more ZDF Enterprises shows

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows