Wag takes Studio 17 doc to Berlin

London-based producer and distributor Wag Entertainment is presenting stand-alone documentary title Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes at this year’s Berlinale.

The feature-length factual title tells the story of the Chins, the Chinese-Jamaican family behind legendary recording studio Randy’s in downtown Kingston at the heart of Jamaica’s reggae music revolution of the early 60s.

In its prime, artists such as Bob Marley & The Wailers, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Lord Creator and many others recorded at the studio. But turmoil in the late 1970s forced the Chin family to flee Jamaica for New York, where Vincent and Pat Chin established VP Records, now one of the world’s largest independent distributors of reggae music.

The documentary is produced by Widestream Films and Iambic Dream Films in association with BBC Music and features original studio tapes showcasing unique and stunning recordings from the golden age of reggae, many of which have never before been released or heard.

The documentary, which premiered on BBC4 in the UK, is set to be screened at the Pan African Film Festival in LA and in Amsterdam and Rotterdam as part of the Marley 75 festival this month.