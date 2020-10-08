Vuulr picks North American, Euro shows

Singapore-based online content marketplace Vuulr has added more than 1,000 hours of programming from the US, Canada, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic to its platform.

From US-based prodco MacGillivray Freeman Films come documentaries and shortform series America’s Musical Journey, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, America’s Treasures: National Parks and Humpback Whales.

Meanwhile, Netherlands-based Insight TV has provided eSports series Modern Day Gladiators, motoring programme Car Crews with Supercar Blondie and urban exploration show Epic Exploring: Going Local.

In the Czech Republic, Czech Television has added six-part psychological drama Sever and 13-episode crime thriller In Rage.

Finally, Corus Entertainment’s children’s producer and distributor Nelvana is offering kids’ content including Franklin, Bravest Warriors, Beyblade Metal Series and Mike the Knight.