Vuulr picks North American, Euro shows

Singapore-based online content marketplace Vuulr has added more than 1,000 hours of programming from the US, Canada, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic to its platform.
From US-based prodco MacGillivray Freeman Films come documentaries and shortform series America’s Musical Journey, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, America’s Treasures: National Parks and Humpback Whales.
Meanwhile, Netherlands-based Insight TV has provided eSports series Modern Day Gladiators, motoring programme Car Crews with Supercar Blondie and urban exploration show Epic Exploring: Going Local.
In the Czech Republic, Czech Television has added six-part psychological drama Sever and 13-episode crime thriller In Rage.
Finally, Corus Entertainment’s children’s producer and distributor Nelvana is offering kids’ content including Franklin, Bravest Warriors, Beyblade Metal Series and Mike the Knight.