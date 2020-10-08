Please wait...
Home > News > Vuulr picks North American, Euro shows

MacGillivray Freeman Films’ America’s Musical Journey

Singapore-based online content marketplace Vuulr has added more than 1,000 hours of programming from the US, Canada, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic to its platform.

From US-based prodco MacGillivray Freeman Films come documentaries and shortform series America’s Musical Journey, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, America’s Treasures: National Parks and Humpback Whales.

Meanwhile, Netherlands-based Insight TV has provided eSports series Modern Day Gladiators, motoring programme Car Crews with Supercar Blondie and urban exploration show Epic Exploring: Going Local.

In the Czech Republic, Czech Television has added six-part psychological drama Sever and 13-episode crime thriller In Rage.

Finally, Corus Entertainment’s children’s producer and distributor Nelvana is offering kids’ content including Franklin, Bravest Warriors, Beyblade Metal Series and Mike the Knight.

Karolina Kaminska 08-10-2020 ©C21Media

