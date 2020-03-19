Vme picks up Mondo TV animated duo

US-Hispanic pay TV network Vme Media has acquired three seasons of animated series Sissi the Young Empress and the debut season of Invention Story for its English-language channel Primo TV.

Sissi the Young Empress, from European producer and distributor Mondo TV, follows a charming young empress who discovers a magic bracelet which leads her on adventures alongside her animal friends.

The series will be broadcast on Primo TV for two and a half years and will be available in the US, Puerto Rico and all US territories and possessions.

3D animated comedy series Invention Story will also be added to Primo TV’s offering. In each episode, Kit, an intelligent and creative fox, comes up with an amazing new invention that impresses most of the rabbit residents of his adopted home of Carrot Town but inspires jealousy in a few.

Invention Story is also about to debut on free-to-air TV starting from April on Frisbee in Italy, Karusel in Russia and TV2 Kiwi in Hungary.

Primo TV is the first English-language network targeting US-Hispanic Gen Z viewers (aged 6-16) and their families.