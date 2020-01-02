VIS, Zeta pair for Spanish drama

Viacom International Studios (VIS) and Spanish prodco Zeta Studios are developing a drama series with writers Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor (Cuerpo de Elite).

El Día Menos Pensado (The Least Thoughtful Day) tells the story of five strangers who cross paths at a defining moment in their lives.

Laura Abril, senior VP of editorial multibrand at ViacomCBS Networks Iberia, who oversees the VIS hub in Madrid, said: “We are very happy with this alliance with Zeta Audiovisual, a Spanish producer responsible for great successes that have become phenomena not only in Spain, but also in other very competitive and diverse markets.

“We firmly believe this series has all the necessary elements to become an international franchise.”

The VIS catalogue includes series To Catch a Thief (Paramount Network) and formats such as Roast Battle and Ex on the Beach.

This article originally appeared in Spanish on AudioVisual451.com