Village Roadshow mulls takeover bid

Private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) has offered to buy Australian film and entertainment conglomerate Village Roadshow Ltd (VRL) for almost A$1bn (US$689m).

PEP is offering cash or a combination of cash and shares for the company, whose assets include cinemas, theme parks and film and home entertainment distribution.

VRL executive chairman Robert Kirby, his estranged brother John and Graham Burke, the long-serving CEO who is retiring at the end of this month, control about 40% of the shares.

Clark Kirby, the CEO of the theme parks division and son of Robert, takes over as CEO on January 1.

The company is seeking to appoint a new, independent executive chairman to replace Robert Kirby, who will remain as an executive director.

The private equity firm, which bought the Hoyts cinema chain in 2007 and sold it for a handsome profit to Chinese investors in 2014, has a call option to acquire 19% of Village’s shares.

PEP is offering A$3.50 per share, a 31% premium compared with the three-month average weighted price. After the announcement on Thursday, the VRL share price jumped by 17.5% to A$3.76.

The board told shareholders it is having exploratory discussions with PEP and is obtaining advice from its financial and legal advisers but said there is “no certainty” the transaction will happen.

Last year VRL wrote down to zero its investment in Los Angeles-based Village Roadshow Pictures, despite hits such as Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper, George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, The Lego Movie, the Ocean’s Eleven franchise and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

VRP is now controlled by US private equity firms Vine Alternative Investments and Falcon Investment Advisors.

VRL has committed to selling non-core assets including Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas, its stake in US cinema chain iPic and its London-based marketing services business. But Clark Kirby has said there is no rush to do so.